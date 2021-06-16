LA Knight made an appearance on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio to talk with Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer about a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about how he thinks NXT is the best wrestling show on television right now.

“I don’t wanna sound like I’m here brown nosing, doing the company thing but I mean if I’m honest, I think NXT’s gotta be — I’m gonna say probably the best wrestling show there is on TV right now and I think that’s because there is a little bit something for everybody. Just the different creative juices that are getting moving and just the way that things work on that show, it’s next level.”

H/T to Post Wrestling