Pro-wrestling star La Rosa Negra recently spoke with Fightful to discuss the infamous incident with former IMPACT world champion Tessa Blanchard, and how she inquired to AEW about possibly working for them. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she knows her worth and won’t let Blanchard disrespect her, but won’t ask for an apology:

Let me tell you one thing. For whatever Tessa wants to do in her life and her career, good for her. It has no bearing on me. But when someone wants to be respected, they have to respect others. But if you don’t respect others and all you want is to humiliate others and to be above everyone and push your family name, which you’re quite small in being a part of that family. There was a WrestleCade where I talked and she didn’t say anything to me, but I spoke with her. I told her, ‘I forgive you. To hell with that. I can’t live my life holding that grudge.’ I don’t hate her. I just feel poor for her. She needs to grow. Nowadays, she denies what she did. Did she grow? Really? Okay, she grew. Me, I will keep growing. I lost a contract. I lost money for my family. She took a lot of opportunities in that year, but now I need to think about what people say on Twitter about her. I don’t care right now because if she did something, she needs to accept it. I accepted that she spit in my face, that she humiliated me. She also needs to respect the fact that I made her respect me for better or worse. You are not someone to humiliate people, but you made me grow. Now, I feel like I know my worth because I could defend myself and show that she is not above anyone else. It affected my personal life and my finances and me being able to provide for my family. I had to stay in Puerto Rico and grow. I came back and look where I’m at now. In 2021, I’m the Mission Pro Wrestling champion. A lot of wrestlers wrote to me and I want to say thanks to all those wrestlers. At the time, I was telling them to shut up about it and to forget about it. I accepted it. She spit at me and disrespected me and I showed her respect. She stays in her lane and I stay in mine. Not much else to talk about. I don’t need her apology because it’s too late. It’s too late and she still denies it. I got my conscience and it’s clean. You know what, kisses to you Tessa.

