Lady Frost is focused on raising her stock in the competitive pro-wrestling industry.

The former IMPACT Knockout discussed this topic with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, where she revealed that she is still a free agent but has been enjoying her latest stint with CMLL. You can see highlights from her conversation below.

Confirms that she is still a free agent:

Yes. I’m still a free agent. We’ll see what happens [with CMLL]. I’m there in two weeks. I have another tour, three shows in five days, not quite as long. I’m just enjoying the freedom a little.

Admits to being in a rough spot before her current stint with CMLL:

I was in a rough spot for a little bit, I’m not going to lie. I was just disheartened. But I did get a call from another wrestler. I don’t know if I should say who, but she had done work in CMLL and said, ‘Hey, they want you to represent the United States.’ I’m like, ‘Little ol’ me?’ I felt like a nobody. I think it really helps with rejuvenating my passion for wrestling and it’s very much my lane. It’s fast paced, athletic, crazy spots. I fit right in.

Says she has been having multiple conversations with other companies: