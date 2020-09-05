The biggest ongoing story wrestling story of the weekend is how WWE has alerted their roster that they are restricted from using third party apps like Cameo, Twitch, and TikTok to promote themselves, with claims from company chairman Vince McMahon that even their real names are WWE property. Superstar Lana (real name CJ Perry) was reportedly the “straw that broke the camel’s back” due to her promotion of Bang Energy on her Instagram account.

Now Lana has taken to Twitter to dispute those claims. She writes, “I am not the straw that broke the camel’s back. You know who you are and that is false ……. but thank you for writing about me…. all of you. I am your escape goat.”

You can read the original report on Lana, which was broken by the Wrestling Observer, here. Check out Lana’s response below.