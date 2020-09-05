AEW superstar and number one contender MJF took to Twitter earlier today to hype up his world championship matchup against Jon Moxley on tonight’s ALL OUT pay per view from Daily’s Place. He writes, “Today’s the day. It’s time for change. It’s time for me to become what I was predestined to be since birth. This isn’t about you Jon. It’s all about pretty platinum.”

AEW has also released the ALL OUT Red Carpet preview video on their company Youtube channel. The ceremony kicks off at 5PM EST and will lead into the Buy In, where Private Party battles the Dark Order.