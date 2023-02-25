Lance Archer is back in AEW and he’s putting everybody on notice.

The Murderhawk Monster scored a dominant victory on last night’s Rampage in Phoenix, his first match under the AEW banner in 2023. Archer finished up the majority of his 2022 working for NJPW, but now he’s ready to get back in the picture for Tony Khan’s company.

The former IWGP United States Champion took to Twitter to comment on his squash victory, and remind everyone of one thing…EVERYBODY DIES.

The Chains Have Been Broken. The Bell can’t be UnRung! NOW….E V E R Y B O D Y D I E S !!!!!!!

Archer aims to become AEW World Champion before his career is done. Check out his tweet below.