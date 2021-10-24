Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw Eddie Kingston defeat Lance Archer to advance to the semifinals of the world title eliminator tournament. The Mad King picked up the win after Archer landed awkwardly on his head/neck after executing a moonsault, a move that nearly knocked the Murdherhawk Monster out. While he was able to make it until the end of the match many fans were still concerned due to his unsteadiness on his feet.

Archer has since provided an update on Twitter alerting fans that he is okay and that he just under-rotated on the move. He writes, “I’ll live! Thank ya Lord! Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!”

