Fightful Select has released several news and notes on IMPACT following last night’s Bound For Glory pay per view. Highlights from the report can be found below.

-One of the surprises in the Call Your Shot gauntlet was former WCW star, The Demon. The role was originated by Dale Torborg, who was The Demon last night. However, Torborg has not wrestled since a matchup with Lance Archer in TNA back in 2007.

– Both the talent and staff were under the impression that there would not be many surprises during the event. Melina, who also appeared on the gauntlet match, was spotted in town on Friday.

– W. Morrisey’s contract with IMPACT was set to complete after this next set of tapings, but the publication adds that they are finding out more details about that indicating a possible extension.

– At one point there was a pitch for the Knockouts championship match to be no disqualification, which obviously didn’t happen.

– IMPACT is reportedly close to signing a new talent for their Knockouts division.

– Apparently IMPACT had overbooked talent for the weekend’s shows, something that the talent was told.