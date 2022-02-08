Ahead of the AEW world title Texas Deathmatch on this week’s Dynamite the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer took to Twitter to send a final warning to “Hangman” Adam Page. Archer writes, “Greats absolutely. Giants they are not. And I hit with a Force un matched by most! I don’t need to Pin The cowboy. Just need to knock him the hell out!”

The Acclaimed was in action on this evening’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which saw Max Caster lay down some of his freestyle rap verses during his team’s entrance in Chicago. Caster took shots at Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, as well as poked fun at Chicago’s high murder rate. You can see his full verse below.