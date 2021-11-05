Lance Storm appeared on this week’s episode of the Bryan and Vinny Show on WrestlingObserver.com to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE/ECW/WCW star talked about the latest round of WWE talent cuts. Scarlett, Ember Moon, Taya Valkyrie, Oney Lorcan, Karrion Kross, B-Fab, Gran Metalik, Jeet Rama, Katrina Cortez, Trey Baxter, Lince Dorado, Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Zayda Ramier, and Jessi Kamea were the names let go by the company.

“That’s the thing that everyone has to or at least should realize that they had over signed an insane amount. The fact that they’ve been able to cut, I think somewhere in the neighborhood of 125 talent in the last two years, and the show still has lots of talent and bodies, and for the most part, the same. It just reminded me of when I went back. I signed on as a producer. When I got there, my first instinct was that there’s like 16 of us, why do they have so many producers? My first thought was, I better get good at this job and be liked by talent because even then, which was pre-pandemic, they could cut a half dozen of us and it wouldn’t change anything here. There were TVs where there were two producers assigned to one segment. There would be many TVs where a producer would just do a match on Main Event. I’m like, there’s a lot of bodies here. I knew immediately that there was a chance that any of us were expendable. Then four months later, me and nine others got sacked, although that was more pandemic related. I think when AEW started, they (WWE) just started signing tons and tons of people, and now they’ve decided that they don’t need to hoard talent anymore, and on a whim, they will just cut people now, and they’ve cut a lot of people.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription