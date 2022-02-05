During his recent interview with Figure 4 Daily Canadian wrestling legend, Lance Storm, revealed that he will be returning to IMPACT as a producer/coach, his second stint with the company in that role after leaving them in 2019 to go work for WWE. Highlights can be found below.

His new role in IMPACT:

Producer, coach, whatever you want to call it.

Whether he can contribute to booking decisions:

I’m quite sure Scott is willing to hear an idea or two if I happen to suggest one, but that is not part of my current job description.

On his previous stint in IMPACT, working for WWE, and being furloughed by WWE in 2020 due to COVID:

This is a chance to make the decision I made two years ago. I had done a couple of tapings with IMPACT as a producer, back when I still had my school, and when I decided to close my school and was looking at options, I talked with IMPACT and I talked with WWE. WWE made a very eager, good offer. I really liked it in IMPACT, but both my wife and me liked the idea of the security in WWE, which is ironic considering it ended up being a six-month gig. Maybe that’s karma or destiny telling me I should have made the other decision in the first place. I enjoyed the two tapings that I did. I liked the atmosphere and people and I’ve always gotten along with Scott (D’Amore). I’m looking forward to it, it won’t be too long. I will be going to the New Orleans tapings and I will be overseeing Gut Check.

