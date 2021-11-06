Lance Storm appeared on this week’s episode of the Bryan and Vinny Show on WrestlingObserver.com to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

WWE wanting to sign younger wrestlers for NXT 2.0:

“The thing is, with what appears to be the new direction with developmental of hiring people with zero background and train them from scratch, if you’re looking at several years in developmental, then maximize a good decade out of them on the main roster, you have to get them young. If you go with the thought process that some of these people were good workers who got over in other places when they got signed and still spent three or four years in developmental, if you want to a lot five years in developmental and get them to the main roster before they’re in their 30s or by the time they’re in their early 30s, you have to sign them young.”

Reports of WWE evaluating NXT talent every six months and if they don’t see improvement then the company will fire them:

“I think it would actually be more productive. When you have upwards of 120 people in developmental, they’re not calling up more than a half dozen a year, so it’s like, you have 20 years worth of talent at the PC, which means you have to figure on 75% failure rate pretty much. If they’re going to be more particular in their hires, focus really hard on the ones they want like a Bron Breakker and get them up, in a way, it would be more like what they had in OVW.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription