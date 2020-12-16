During his appearance on WINCLY, Lee Moriarty spoke on feeling like he’s on the radar of major promotions. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m not talking to anyone, but I’m being watched. I know because I’ve gotten those messages. People saying, ‘Keep it up,’ and I know I’m being watched, but so far, right now, my focus is on helping the independent scene kind of stay afloat right now in this difficult time. And at some point next year, if I can pursue a contract, that’s going to be the goal.

