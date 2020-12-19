During his appearance on WINCLY, Lee Moriarty discussed how he views the evolution of Jonathan Gresham. Here’s what he had to say:

He was one of those guys, I remember people talking to me about him all the time. He was an amazing wrestler, and he just needed that one thing to really stick out, but once he did The Foundation, that was really his big thing. I remember first seeing that mask, the tentacles and how cool it was, and it’s cool watching his pieces develop.

Getting the robe, and getting the mask and getting the flag, I remember the promo he did when he was talking about restoring honor and Tracy Williams calling, at the end of the promo, on the phone and then that leads to the finals of Pure tournament. This long-term storytelling when you’re developing a character, that’s kind of what I wanted to do so stuff that happens to me through pro wrestling will be able to develop who I am, then they’ll be callbacks later on.

It’s my favorite part. Especially being a free agent, I have the freedom to pretty much do whatever I want and figure out who I am for myself first before getting signed.