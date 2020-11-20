New NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff was a guest on WWE’s The Bump podcast and talked about getting the call to be on Monday Night Raw earlier this year. Ruff was called up to take part in a match with Aleister Black in what amounted to less than a few seconds before he received a Black Mass kick to the face. This is the second thing Ruff had presumed to be a prank in interviews this week, as he recently mentioned that he believed his North American title victory would also be a prank.

“When I got that first call, it was unbelievable. I thought it was a prank at first,” he said with a chuckle. “Monday Night RAW was a brand I couldn’t watch growing up because we had a bedtime, and it came on too late. So when I finally started watching RAW, it was a new world to me. To not being able to watch it as a kid, and now I’m going to be featured on Monday Night RAW? It was something I couldn’t believe was happening to me.”

(transcript credit: WrestlingInc.com)