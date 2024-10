Lilian Garcia is coming home.

As noted, the legendary former WWE ring announcer is at Raw tonight to likely fill-in for Samantha Irvin, after Irvin’s sudden WWE departure on Monday afternoon.

In an update, one WWE source is reporting that Garcia has re-joined the company full-time, and is expected to be the permanent replacement for Irvin as the new red brand ring announcer.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)