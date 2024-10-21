Several pro wrestling personalities have surfaced on social media to react to the sudden news of Samantha Irvin’s departure from WWE.

Featured below are comments on X from USA Network, Logan Paul, Adam Pearce, Chelsea Green, Jackie Redmond, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Ivar of The War Raiders, Megan Morant and others regarding Samantha Irvin’s WWE departure:

Thank you, Samantha! ❤️ — USA Network (@USANetwork) October 21, 2024

This upsets me — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) October 21, 2024

Awww man! This stinks. I’ll miss working with ya but I know I’ll see ya soon. ❤️ https://t.co/AIUPnCCcLM — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 21, 2024

I will miss seeing your smiling face at work! I am so lucky to have shared the ring with you & even more lucky to have been a part of your iconic ring announcements ♥️ https://t.co/cCOxw2va0q — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 21, 2024

We all know Sam is a STAR, But she is also a wonderful person. One of the first to welcome me backstage and was always checking in to make sure the shy new girl was good. I will miss you so much @SamanthaTheBomb! Thanks for EVERYTHING. Car rides home will never be the same. https://t.co/T88grvT24p — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) October 21, 2024

Absolutely gutted! Thank you, @SamanthaTheBomb for your contributions to the microphone. You’ll be missed on @WWE programming. Looking forward to the start of your next journey! https://t.co/FkqcbYVIBQ — Terrence Ward (@thetwward) October 21, 2024

Damn, this is unexpected. Easily the best announcer they've had in years. Does Mike Rome get brought back to replace her? Then again, Samantha moving on to bigger and better things was inevitable. She's a tremendous talent. We were lucky to have her for as long as we did. https://t.co/SRUVXdskWt — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) October 21, 2024

Samantha will go down as the greatest. https://t.co/HvMV78sLt2 — Adrian Hernandez (@AdrianRadio93) October 21, 2024

You are the best @SamanthaTheBomb . Going to miss you on Monday Nights. https://t.co/Ula45l65ST — Dave LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) October 21, 2024