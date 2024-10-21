WWE Raw Results 10/21/24

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Seth Rollins & Bronson Reed Segment

Seth Rollins: Cut it. Philly, let’s get crazy, right here, right now. Bronson Reed, you want to be famous, big boy? I’ll make your ass famous. Get out here, and let’s fight.

Adam Pearce appears on the stage. Security guards are trying to calm down Bronson Reed. Rollins lands The Suicide Dive. Reed drives Rollins back first into the ring apron. All hell is breaking loose in Philadelphia. Rollins kicks Reed in the face. Reed drops Rollins with The Death Valley Driver. Reed prepares for The Tsunami. Rollins wisely exits the ring. Reed with a flying shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Reed lays Rollins flat on the announce table. Reed wipes out the security guards. Reed goes for The Tsunami, but Rollins ducks out of the way.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Damage CTRL. Iyo Sky says that they have unfinished business with Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill. Liv Morgan decides to interrupt the interview because she wants to talk about what Nia Jax did to her last week. Liv says that Nia is jealous of her because she has it all. She has the Women’s World Championship, Daddy Dom, The Judgment Day, and Raquel Rodriguez. And after Crown Jewel, she’ll have all of the bragging rights. Damage CTRL takes issue with Liv interrupting their interview and challengers her and Raquel Rodriguez to a tag team match.

First Match: The New Day vs. The Authors Pain w/The Final Testament In A Number One Contenders Match

Xavier Woods and Akam will start things off. Woods drop step into a side headlock. Akam whips Woods across the ring. Woods ducks a clothesline from Akam. Woods slides under Akam’s legs. Woods with The Rolling Elbow. Kofi with a Spinning Back Kick. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Akam. Kofi with The Famouser for a one count. Kofi with The Roundhouse Kick. Kofi tags in Woods. Kofi with The PK. Woods with The Sliding Lariat. Woods with The Flying Elbow Drop for a one count. Woods applies a wrist lock. Woods hammers down on the left shoulder of Akam. Woods tags in Kofi. Kofi with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kofi with a shoulder block. Kofi applies an arm-bar. Akam backs Kofi into the turnbuckles. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Akam. Kofi with a knife edge chop. Kofi tags in Woods. Woods with a flying double axe handle strike. New Day continues to work on the left wrist of Akam.

Akam with The Uranage Slam. Akam knocks Kofi off the ring apron. The Miz appears at the ringside area. Rezar punches Woods in the back. AOP has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Rezar applies The Bear Hug. Woods decks Akam with a back elbow smash. Woods kicks Rezar in the face. Rezar goes for a Bodyslam, but Woods lands back on his feet. Woods rolls under a clothesline from Rezar. Woods tags in Kofi. Kofi with three chops. Kofi dropkicks Rezar. Rezar goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Kofi with a mule kick. Kofi with a Flying Splash. Kofi blasts Akam off the apron. Woods lands The Suicide Dive. Rezar launches Kofi to the corner. Kofi with The Pendulum Kick. Kofi with a flying axe handle strike. Kofi follows that with The New Day Boom Drop. Rezar with The Fallaway Slam. R-Truth tees off on Miz. Truth nails Kross with The Pump Kick. Kofi rolls Rezar over to pickup the victory. After the match, The Final Testament and Miz gangs up on Truth. Woods prevents Kofi from getting back in the ring. The light goes out in the building. The Wyatt Sicks gets into a massive brawl with The Final Testament. Uncle Howdy chokes out Paul Ellering.

Winner: The New Day via Pinfall

– The Creed Brothers w/American Made vs. Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee w/The LWO In A Number One Contenders Match

– Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL

– Jey Uso (c) vs. Bron Breakker For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

