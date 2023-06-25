GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their GCW vs. New South 2 event tonight in Florence, Alabama. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Singles Match: Starboy Charlie vs. Tyler Franks

Tag Team Match: John Wayne Murdoch & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Akuto Death Society (Chris Crunk & Kevin Ryan) & Brayden Toon

Singles Match: Alec Price vs. Hunter Drake

Singles Match: Dillon McQueen vs. Effy

Tag Team Match: Rina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck vs. Kenzie Paige & Kylie Alexa

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Brandon Williams