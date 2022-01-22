The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here are the matches:

– Can Kenzie Paige stop the winning ways of Natalia Markova?

– What does May Valentine want from the NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille?

– “That Dude” Jamie Stanley competes against “The Future Legend” Kerry Morton!

– “The National Treasure” Nick Aldis has words for Anthony Mayweather!

– And in our Main Event, Mr #1 George South wants payback as he battles Wrecking Ball Legursky in an Empty Arena Match!

PLUS we will hear from Colby Corino, NWA Legend Ricky Morton, Black Jeez, and Marshe Rockett!