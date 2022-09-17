GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event today from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK. The show is set to air at 2:30 PM EDT on FITE. Here is the is card:
- Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)
- Man Like DeReiss (TNT) vs. Tony Deppen (GCW)
- Drew Parker, Big FN Joe, and Clint Margera (TNT) vs. Alex Colon, Jimmy Lloyd, and John Wayne Murdoch (GCW)
- Kings of the North (Bonesaw and Damien Corvin) (TNT) vs. Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver (GCW)
- Lizzy Evo (TNT) vs. Allie Katch (GCW)
- Che Monet (TNT) vs. EFFY (GCW)
- Gene Munny (TNT) vs. Joey Janela (GCW)