GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event today from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK. The show is set to air at 2:30 PM EDT on FITE. Here is the is card:

Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)

Man Like DeReiss (TNT) vs. Tony Deppen (GCW)

Drew Parker, Big FN Joe, and Clint Margera (TNT) vs. Alex Colon, Jimmy Lloyd, and John Wayne Murdoch (GCW)

Kings of the North (Bonesaw and Damien Corvin) (TNT) vs. Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver (GCW)

Lizzy Evo (TNT) vs. Allie Katch (GCW)

Che Monet (TNT) vs. EFFY (GCW)

Gene Munny (TNT) vs. Joey Janela (GCW)