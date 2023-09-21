Major League Wrestling (MLW) will present its latest Fusion show tonight at 8:00 PM ET via YouTube and FITE.tv.

Don King tonight on MLW FUSION

Stream on MLW’s YouTube Channel & FITE TV

Streaming NOW on MLW’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZukN2voJHI

MLW FUSION streams 8pm tonight on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

Matt Cardona has grand plans for Major League Wrestling. What’ the embodiment of sports entertainment up to? One thing is for sure: “The Agent” is alwayz ready.

Don King, backer of the Bomaye Fight Club and promoter of the World Heavyweight Champion is putting in the work on a big match. What’s next for Alex Kane… and how many zeroes are in the check for the big title bout?

Mance Warner lobbies for one of the strangest matches ever. Yes, really, that strange.

Salina de la Renta demands the attention of MLW’s boss as the Empressaria of Lucha’s conquest continues.

The war between The Calling and Second Gear Crew rages on as the “Death Fighter” AKIRA goes one on one with Second Gear Crew’s highwayman Matthew Justice.

“The International Popstar” promises to spill the tea on “something scandalous” involving the World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo? B3CCA joins St Laurent on the latest rendition of Sessions by Saint Laurent.

Microman is MISSING? Microman failed to show up at an autograph appearance. Since then, no one has seen or heard from the World’s Greatest Wonder.

Ichiban takes to the air against Nolo Kitano in a high octane middleweight clash with championship implications.

When the moonsault hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore… or Love, Doug when he wrestles Little Guido for the first-time ever.

Plus BET ONLINE presents the MLW Slaughterhouse FITE+ Control Center!

