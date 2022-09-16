GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Liverpool event tonight from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK. The show is set to air at 2:30 PM EDT on FITE. Here is the is card:

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Clint Margera vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Big FN Joe

Blake Christian vs. Jordan Oliver

Millie McKenzie vs. Allie Katch

Cole Radrick vs. Joe Lando

Tony Deppen vs. Robbie X

Matt Cardona vs. Mad Kurt

Joey Janela vs. Nick Wayne

Alex Colon vs. Drew Parker

Session Moth Martina vs. EFFY