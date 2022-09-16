GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Liverpool event tonight from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK. The show is set to air at 2:30 PM EDT on FITE. Here is the is card:
- Jimmy Lloyd vs. Clint Margera vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Big FN Joe
- Blake Christian vs. Jordan Oliver
- Millie McKenzie vs. Allie Katch
- Cole Radrick vs. Joe Lando
- Tony Deppen vs. Robbie X
- Matt Cardona vs. Mad Kurt
- Joey Janela vs. Nick Wayne
- Alex Colon vs. Drew Parker
- Session Moth Martina vs. EFFY