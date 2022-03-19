The NWA will return to FITE.TV tonight with the first night of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show will air at 7pm ET.

*La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) vs. TBA

*The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) vs. The NOW (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus)

*Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor, Captain YUMA, Jeremiah Plunkett, and/or Rush Freeman)

*Strictly Business (Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer) vs. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett)

*Matthew Mims and The Pope vs. The Cardonas (Mike Knox and VSK)

*Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango and JTG)

*The End (Odinson and Parrow) vs. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx)