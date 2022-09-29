Lio Rush has announced that he is medically cleared to return to in-ring action.

Rush has been on the shelf since suffering an injury at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles 2022 back on January 30. He later revealed that he suffered a shoulder injury while wrestling Buddy Matthews, and that he tore three different muscles. He underwent surgery to repair the tears.

In an update, Rush took to Twitter today and announced that he is good to, and then his in-ring return was announced.

“CLEARED,” Rush tweeted.

Rev Pro then announced Rush as the fifth entrant into the British J-Cup 2022. He joins Robbie X, Leon Slater, Will Kaven and Connor Mills as competitors confirmed for the eight-man tournament.

Rush tweeted on the match and wrote, “TS BEEN 6 YEARS . @RevProUK [UK flag emoji] SEE YOU THERE.”

RevPro’s British J-Cup 2022 event will take place on Saturday, October 22 from the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, England. Minoru Suzuki vs. Dan Moloney is also scheduled.

This will be Rush’s second match for RevPro. He previously worked the Epic Encounter event in April 2017, teaming with Ryan Smile and Swerve Strickland for a six-man loss to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

It looks like Rush will be challenging IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori some time soon. Ishimori challenged Rush in a backstage promo released this past weekend, and offered him a title shot. This would be a rematch of their only match against each other, which took place one year ago at the NJPW Autumn Attack tapings on September 26, 2021, with Rush getting the win.

Rush made a surprise appearance at NJPW Capital Collision in mid-May and promised the crowd he would compete in the junior heavyweight division when cleared. He also did commentary for the tag team match that saw Hikuleo and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White defeat Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero. Rush has vowed to one day wrestle Okada.

