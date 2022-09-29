AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently joined the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Eddie Kingston, and why the Mad King reminds him of the great Randy Orton. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why Eddie Kingston reminds him of Randy Orton:

Eddie Kingston reminds me of Randy Orton and I’ll tell you the reason why. Polar opposites in image and gimmicks but neither one of them quite realize just how good they are. They kind of think it’s funny to kind of downplay themselves but they’re both so good and Eddie doesn’t quite get it yet and when he does, he’s gonna be a world champion. Not that he doesn’t now, but he still has an inner demon. I think those are going away because he realizes just how good he is. But I saw it from the start. So yeah, I’m a big fan of Eddie Kingston.

On his match with Kingston at Revolution earlier this year:

With Eddie Kingston, that was one of my favorite matches I’ve ever had and we started it off [at Revolution]. I was like, ‘We’re on first. I want you to just dump me on my head’ and it was a terrible bump. It was terrible. I’ve only taken one bump like that in my life; taken from our broadcast colleague Taz back when I was 25 years old and I’ll never do it again and was it scary? Yeah, it was scary but it was also like, I wanna start this show off with something people go, holy sh*t. What the f*ck just happened? And once we did that, it changed the dynamic of everything. I’m an artist, that’s what we do. I will never take another bump like that again, you know, but I never thought I’d take a fluorescent light bulb over the head from Nick Gage last year but once again, why did I do it? Because the story warranted it.

