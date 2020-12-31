Independent superstar and former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush recently released a music video for his latest single “Do You Remember,” an R&B/Rap track that reminisces on a troubled relationship and explores the possibilities of an uncertain future. The video was edited by visual recording artist visualopm, whose work you can follow on Instagram. Check it out below.

Rush releases this video only a few short days prior to challenging Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight championship at the upcoming Kings Of Colosseum event.