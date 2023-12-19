Lio Rush has a lot of dream opponents.

Quite a lot, actually.

On Monday, the former WWE and AEW star took to social media and posted a list of his dream match opponents for 2024.

The list included Adam Cole, Adam Copeland, AJ Styles, Amazing Red, Bobby Lashley, Bron Breakker, Bryan Danielson, Bryan Keith, Carmelo Hayes, Chris Bey, Claudio Castagnoli, CM Punk, Dante Leon, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Drilla Maloney, El Desperado, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Fred Rosser, Jack Cartwheel, Jay White, Jeff Hardy, Jon Moxley, Jonathan Gresham, Katsuyori Shibata, Kazuchika Okada, Kiyomiya Kaito, Kofi Kingston, Kota Ibushi, Kyle Fletcher, Logan Paul, Mark Henry, Minoru Suzuki, MJF, MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly), Moose, Naomichi Marafuji, Nick Wayne, Penta El Zero M, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricky Starks, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Terry Yaki, Trey Miguel, Trick Williams, Wheeler Yuta, Will Ospreay and YOH.

