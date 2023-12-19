– WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to comment on GUNTHER’s win after his successful title defense over The Miz in their WWE Intercontinental Championship rematch on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

After the bout wrapped up, “The Game” took to Twitter (X) to hype the record-setting I-C title reign of “The Ring General.”

“556 days and counting … and still getting better every day,” he wrote. Check out the post below.

– Also during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, the company premiered the official promotional trailer for this week’s holiday-themed episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The trailer questions if the landscape of SmackDown will change now that AJ Styles is back. Check it out below.