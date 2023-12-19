And NEW!

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. saw titles change hands.

During hour number two of this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, former Undisputed NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter picked up the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

The duo defeated now former champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven with their double-team “Afterparty” finisher to become the new champions.