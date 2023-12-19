You’ll never see “The Ring General” versus “The A-Lister” with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line again.

Not after Monday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, GUNTHER defeated The Miz in an excellent three-segment Intercontinental title showdown.

The match saw Miz come close on pin attempts on several occasions, including one where he connected with a middle rope Skull Crushing Finale, however in the end, the Imperium leader hit a power bomb for the victory.

With the win, GUNTHER retained the Intercontinental title and per the pre-match stipulations, The Miz can never challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship as long as GUNTHER holds the title.

The IC Title is on the line! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/MzORZj2tyK — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 19, 2023