SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan discussed fans booing her following SummerSlam when Ronda Rousey challenged for Morgan’s title.

Rousey defeated in a controversial manner as while locking Morgan in an armbar, Rousey lost the bout via pinfall. After the match, Morgan received mixed reactions from fans, with many booing her and chanting ‘you tapped out.’

Speaking on Cageside Seats’ Bleav in Pro Wrestling show, Morgan talked about the moment:

It was the week after SummerSlam actually. It was cutting that promo in the ring, it was having fans pissed at me. It was such a reality dose to me that I’ll never forget, but was so grateful and appreciative to have that experience in a weird way. Which I know sounds weird because I was getting booed. But it was just like, what I needed I feel like, to kind of really like, this is real. You are the champion, you are representing the company. You are representing this title. Everything that you do matters.

Transcription via SEScoops.