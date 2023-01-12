The January 13 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, after AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin retained over Juice Robinson in the opener. Allin won with the Coffin Drop. Sting celebrated with Allin after the match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed performed their latest rap. Max Caster had to re-do some of his lines

* Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. The finish came after miscommunication between Ortiz and Kingston, and Kingston wouldn’t tag Ortiz

* Renee Paquette interviewed actor Paul Walter Hauser in the ring. Danhausen was with them. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt interrupted until Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy made the save, then a brawl broke out

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a Street Fight. Lots of weapons and hardcore action here. Soho dropped Melo onto thumbtacks with a DDT for the pin

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via TNT.

