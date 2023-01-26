The January 27 edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:

* Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Chris Jericho are on commentary

* Adam Page defeated ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

* Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal defeated Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Danhausen. Singh pinned Danhausen to win. Sonjay Dutt and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy were at ringside with their respective teams

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Tony Gunn

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.

