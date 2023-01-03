Country music singer Hardy will perform at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Hardy’s “Sold Out” single is the official theme song for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Hardy was shown at ringside for tonight’s RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and it was announced that he will perform “Sold Out” live at The Rumble that night.

Hardy previously performed songs at the 18th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops in December 2020.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Kofi Kingston, Ricochet or “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, 28 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

