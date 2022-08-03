On the latest edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast Logan Paul reflected on his victory at this past Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event, where the celebrity boxer/personality defeated The Miz in a bout that was well-received by the WWE Universe. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he thought for sure he would break his legs on Frog Splash through the table at SummerSlam:

Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it out of that without a broken arm or leg, I swear to God [Paul said about his Frog Splash through the announce table at SummerSlam]. That table jump, the first time I practiced it, the stunt guy goes, ‘You are going to break both femurs…’ well because I landed too close and dude, you know what’s funny? If you guys haven’t seen the clip, I’ve littered my Instagram with it. I’m amused — I don’t know if I can say this — I’m amused by watching me do the WWE. I cannot believe it’s me, do you know what I’m saying?

What was going through his head moments before he made the jump:

When I was jumping off of that pylon onto the table, I had one thought before I made the final leap, I swear to God. I’m looking around at this stadium and I’m like, this is it. This is a moment that can make or break a career. Is this what he can do? What is he capable of? And I go, my life’s been going so good. I did great in WrestleMania. I’m gonna jump and break both my femurs right now. I go, this is the end of my career, f*ck it and then just f*cking nailed it [Paul laughed]. I couldn’t believe it bro!

