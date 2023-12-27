Logan Paul recently released a video on his personal Youtube Channel reflecting on his wild 2023, which included a number of marquee moments in WWE. He looks back on a number of clips like his viral spot from the 2023 Royal Rumble and him capturing the U.S. Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel.

I was really proud of this move [Royal Rumble spot] because it’s hard to do something original in the WWE. Some of the moments I’ve had this year in wrestling, I will remember for the rest of my life. This is actually my greatest accomplishment this year. I went injury-free, but I did get close to almost breaking my neck at Money in the Bank. Accidents happen. Like when I almost broke Rey Mysterio’s neck, but then saved it. Yes, that is the match where I became United States Champion. If you’ve followed my journey for ten years now on the internet, I don’t just do things to take part, I do them to take over, and I fully plan on doing that with WWE. The future is bright and I’m going to make a lot of noise and disrupt the entire industry

Paul has not wrestled since winning the U.S. title, but a tournament is ongoing to see who will challenge him for the belt next. Check out his full video below.

