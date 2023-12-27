PCO has big goals for 2024.

The TNA star appeared on the Battleground podcast, where he told the show hosts that he is aiming to become TNA world champion in 2024.

My main focus is to get a title, to fight again in 2024 for the TNA World Championship. This is my main goal. This is my main objective. It’s become a TNA World Champion.

Later, he spoke about potentially winning the title from his hometown of Quebec in Canada.

The market and the province of Quebec is a red hot, it’s it’s exploding. It’s it’s one of the biggest markets in pro wrestling right now,” PCO said. “To have a championship match in my hometown, the province of Quebec, it could be Montreal, it could be anywhere in the province of Quebec, that would be really significant. That would be awesome.

You can check out the full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)