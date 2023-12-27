AEW has announced a new segment for this evening’s edition of Dynamite, which is the promotion’s final Dynamite ahead of this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.

The Don Callis Family (Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher) will be celebrating Boxing Week and shall be sharing their celebration with the fans.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Continental Classic Gold League finals: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

-Continental Classic Blue League finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

-ROH Tag Team Champions MJF & Samoa Joe defend against The Devil’s Henchmen

-Keith Lee to appear

-Renee Paquette to interview Mariah May

-Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage interview

-Don Callis Family’s Boxing Week Celebration