AEW has announced a new segment for this evening’s edition of Dynamite, which is the promotion’s final Dynamite ahead of this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.
The Don Callis Family (Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher) will be celebrating Boxing Week and shall be sharing their celebration with the fans.
TONIGHT!
#AEWDynamite
@AdditionFiArena | Orlando
LIVE on TBS Network | 8pm ET / 7pm CT
It's a Don Callis Family Boxing Week Celebration!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
-Continental Classic Gold League finals: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland
-Continental Classic Blue League finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston
-ROH Tag Team Champions MJF & Samoa Joe defend against The Devil’s Henchmen
-Keith Lee to appear
-Renee Paquette to interview Mariah May
-Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander
-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage interview
-Don Callis Family’s Boxing Week Celebration