At Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event event, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the WWE United States Championship.

Following the show, he chatted with Mail Sport. Here are the highlights.

On his relationship with Triple H:

“I’m so stoked that Triple H and the company believes in me like they do. Hopefully I can make them proud and I know I will. He’s super receptive to my ideas. I’m a content creator – keyword ‘creator’. I like to make stuff, I come up with ideas. When I pitch my ideas, he’s all ears all the time. We bounce ideas off each other, we go back and forth and usually land on stuff that’s pretty epic. It’s super collaborative and I like that they give me the freedom to be who I am in their company.”

On Jake Paul possibly making more WWE appearances: