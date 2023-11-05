Sami Callihan became a free agent last month after ending his long-standing tenure with Impact Wrestling.

While speaking with Fightful’s Grapsody, Swerve Strickland noted he hopes to see Callihan join AEW.

“Of course, I want to go after that guy. That’s my mentor, man. I faced a lot of my mentors in the past in my career. Rey Mysterio was a big mentor to me back in Lucha Underground. Sami Callihan, when I had a really hot run on the indies and stuff. Sami was a big part of that. He’s a free agent out there, I hope to see him in AEW or wherever you want to go. I just want him to prosper in this business for a long time. He deserves that, brilliant mind,” Swerve said.