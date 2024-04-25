WWE could be breaking their new premium live event ‘rule’ already.

On Thursday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to respond to comments made by the Mayor of London, England, Sadiq Khan.

Earlier today, the London Mayor spoke about his possible re-election and how he wants to bring more sporting events to the country, including the first-ever WrestleMania show in London.

“If I’m re-elected on May 2, I’m determined to go even further and fully cement London’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world,” Sadiq Khan told My London. “I believe that London has the potential to host the first international WrestleMania.”

Sadiq followed up on X with a post that read, “London is already the sporting capital of the world. If I’m re-elected next Thursday – we’ll go even further. We’ll look to bring WrestleMania, Superbowl and the NBA to London, and put together another bid for the 2040 Olympics.”

Levesque hopped on X and responded to Sadiq’s post, simply writing, “Let’s talk.”

It’s worth noting that just a week ago, WWE President Nick Khan spoke in media appearances about WWE’s “Big 4” annual premium live events being kept within the domestic market of the United States and Canada for the foreseeable future.

The “Big 4” annual WWE PLEs include WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Back in July of last year, John Cena appeared at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event in London and cut a promo about wanting to help WWE bring the first-ever WrestleMania show to London.