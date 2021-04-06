Longtime WWE employee Rich Hering is set to receive the Warrior Award for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

WWE announced today that Hering will be honored during tonight’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Hering works as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Government Relations & Risk Management, and began his career more than 50 years ago with Vincent J. McMahon, father of current WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Hering also officiated the legendary WWE wedding between WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth.

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are proud to present Rich Hering with this incredible honor,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in a press release. “Rich has dedicated more than half a century to WWE and the WWE Universe and has truly seen and done it all. From ensuring the health and safety of WWE Superstars and employees; presiding over the wedding of Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth; and being an ‘uncle’ to Dana Warrior and her children, Mattie and Indy, there is no one more deserving of this accolade.”

Hering joins Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane, The Great Khali, and Molly Holly as members of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Ozzy Osbourne is set to be inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the 2021 Class.

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Classes will be inducted tonight at 8pm ET on the WWE Network. The 2020 Class will feature JBL, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, Jushin Thunder Liger, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash), Titus O’Neil receiving the Warrior Award, and William Shatner going into the Celebrity Wing.

