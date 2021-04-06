AEW has announced the following matchups for their weekly Youtube episodic DARK. Check out the matchups below.
-Matt Hardy versus Vary Morales
-Aaron Frye/KC Navarro versus Joey Janela/Sonny Kiss
-JD Drake versus Baron Black
-The Sea Stars versus Jazmin Allure/Vertvixen
-Mike Magnum versus Matt Sydal
-Dean Alexander/Rex Lawless versus Jurassic Express
-The Hybrid-2 versus Bear Country
-Fuego Del Sol versus Ryan Nemeth
-Team Taz versus Brick Aldridge/Justin Law/Hayden Backlund
-Jon Cruz versus The Butcher
-Dark Order versus Jake St. Patrick/Sage Scott/Chandler Hopkins
-Red Velvet/KiLynn King versus Madi Wrenkowski/Vipress
TEAM TAZ BABYYYYYYYY#AEWDark is ALL NEW TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/wEzTjNWVI2 pic.twitter.com/lBxIAHfxru
— PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) April 6, 2021