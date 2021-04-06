AEW has announced the following matchups for their weekly Youtube episodic DARK. Check out the matchups below.

-Matt Hardy versus Vary Morales

-Aaron Frye/KC Navarro versus Joey Janela/Sonny Kiss

-JD Drake versus Baron Black

-The Sea Stars versus Jazmin Allure/Vertvixen

-Mike Magnum versus Matt Sydal

-Dean Alexander/Rex Lawless versus Jurassic Express

-The Hybrid-2 versus Bear Country

-Fuego Del Sol versus Ryan Nemeth

-Team Taz versus Brick Aldridge/Justin Law/Hayden Backlund

-Jon Cruz versus The Butcher

-Dark Order versus Jake St. Patrick/Sage Scott/Chandler Hopkins

-Red Velvet/KiLynn King versus Madi Wrenkowski/Vipress