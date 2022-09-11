WWE star Madcap Moss recently joined Busted Open Radio for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included Moss explaining why he wants his girlfriend, former IMPACT star Tenille Dashwood, back in WWE where she used to compete as Emma. The former 24/7 champion also shared a compliment he received from Paul Heyman about his ability to run the ropes. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants Tenille Dashwood back in WWE:

I may be accused of being a bit bias, as we are dating but I would love to see Tenille Dashwood back in WWE — Emma, formerly known as Emma and I would love to see — I think she’s got a lot to offer and I think she was one of the originals that helped put the women’s division on the map… I think she’s great in the ring too and I would love to see her come back.

The compliment Paul Heyman gave him:

He [Paul Heyman] said that to me. When he was running Raw, he said, ‘I’ve never seen anyone hit the ropes like that since Steve Austin’ and again, yeah, he did. He hit ‘em with reckless abandon and that’s who I try to emulate doing that.

