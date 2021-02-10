During his interview with Sportskeeda, Mahabali Shera spoke on his return to IMPACT. Here’s what he had to say:

I had to take a break and go to India as my father was battling cancer. Sadly, he was terminally ill. I knew that he didn’t have much time left. And then, COVID-19 happened. I didn’t know that I’d be stuck there for a year. I didn’t have access to a ring in my home city of Chandigarh. But I was excited to return to IMPACT Wrestling and mix it up with all of the new faces in the company.

Credit: Sportskeeda.