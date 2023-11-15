The main event for the final WWE NXT premium live event of the year has been announced.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT went off the air with Baron Corbin defeating Wes Lee in the main event, only to get into a post-match brawl with Ilja Dragunov after the bout wrapped up.

Corbin ended up getting the better of the exchange, leaving “The Mad King” laying with his End Of Days finisher.

As “The Lone Wolf” was heading to the back, Dragunov got on the microphone and made it official — it will be Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT World Championship at NXT Deadline 2023.

NXT Deadline 2023 is scheduled to take place on December 9 from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.