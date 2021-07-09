New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will defend his STRONG Openweight championship against Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima on the July 23rd edition of NJPW STRONG, a show that takes place in two weeks. Full details on the bout can be found below.

After Tom Lawlor defeated Karl Fredericks two weeks ago at Ignition to retain the STRONG Openweight Championship, Satoshi Kojima was quick to step up as the Team Filthy leader’s third challenger. When Kojima promised that he would ‘kick (Lawlor’s) arse’, the champion responded that he would accept the challenge, which just needed a time and place.

Now we have both, as Kojima vs Lawlor is confirmed for July 23 on NJPW STRONG! This stacked landmark 50th episode of NJPW STRONG will see the semi finals of Tag Team Turbulence, and a huge championship main event!