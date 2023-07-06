Malakai Black discusses life outside of wrestling.

The AEW star and current reigning Trios Champion spoke about opening up a gym during a recent interview on the Undisputed podcast with Bobby Fish. Black says that he’s always loved teaching and would love to create a program that implements all of the things that he learned on his path towards being a wrestler.

I have always loved teaching and instructing people. Before being fully submerged as a full-time pro, I was a trainer. I worked in rehabilitation from horrendous accidents and helping people cope with development and rebuilding strength. I’ve always found a lot of joy in having people that came in that could barely bare the light of the gym because of the accident they had to walking out and being able to pull 315 off the ground. I love progression,” he said. “The concept of the gym started when we started building our new house. I told my wife [Zelina Vega], ‘I want a place where I can train and teach people.’ I want to create a concept where I can implement all the different things that I feel have made me who I am and have brought me to the levels that I’ve been to and still am. I want to show that to other people, but I want to do it in a way that is not like, ‘Pay me $50 and I’ll teach you how to do springboards.’ There is a system and I want people to go through the system. We will do classes and courses.

Black mentions that he would be bringing his personal Muay Thai coach in, as well as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach to help gives potential students a variety of options at the gym.

My personal Muay Thai coach Simon (Harrison) will be teaching Muay Thai several days a week. He’ll be looking to start his own group up again because he used to coach championship fighters. He wants to start that back up. Erick Stevens, he’s a well-rounded BJJ [Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu] guy. He’ll teach pro wrestling and BJJ with me. My wife will teach pro wrestling. Muay Thai will be taught be me and my wife too. The more advanced stuff will be done by Simon. Partially influenced by the (WWE) Performance Center because I feel that’s a system that works really well with the correct discipline. I don’t want people to come hang out. I want athletes. If you’re not an athlete, I want you to become an athlete. That’s why I don’t train pro wrestlers, I train athletes because that’s what we are. I hope to work with rehabilitation in the future. I’m working with one of my personal physio therapists to set up a schedule for rehab. I’m trying to implement as much as I can in a way I feel is professional and is what this business needs.

Later, Black gives an update on when he thinks his gym could be ready by, adding that he hopes to begin classes as soon as July.

I’m hoping to start running trial classes by the end of this month. By trial, I mean, there’s an open workout on Monday night between six and nine, drop $25, you can come train. I’ll have separate years of six months to five years, you’re a beginner. Six years to ten years, you’re experienced, and then there is television talent. Beginners come on down, $25, train and we’ll do a block of pro wrestling and Muay Thai. Next week, strength and conditioning and BJJ. Then I’ll just point and see how this is going to work. There are bound to be 10,000 changes, and that’s why I’m starting with trial classes and I’ll get feedback on what will work and what won’t.

