AEW star Malakai Black is teasing new members of his House of Black stable.

Black will face Brian Pillman Jr. on tonight’s AEW Dynamite TBS premiere. He took to Instagram this week and teased that two members may be joining him on the show, with a third to join him at a later date.

“The color will reveal the hidden. Wednesday two with a third to come,” Black wrote.

It’s believed that one of the new members will be former ROH star Brody King, who has reportedly signed with AEW. Black and King currently hold the PWG World Tag Team Titles together, as The Kings of The Black Throne.

